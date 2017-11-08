Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's stunning victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton.Trump is marking the occasion in Asia, where he's on a five-nation tour. The president told reporters he considered having a "big celebration party," but White House officials say there are no plans to formally acknowledge the anniversary.Ten months into his presidency, Trump is still focused on the election that catapulted him to power. Egged on by longtime friends and cable news, he repeatedly attacks Clinton. In public and in private, he still boasts of the size of his victory.Trump said Tuesday in Seoul, South Korea: that it was a great victory, "and a victory that made a lot of people very happy."