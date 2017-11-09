POLITICS

Palm Springs City Council becomes all-LGBT team

The Palm Springs City Council is now entirely all LGBT after two members were elected on Tuesday. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) --
The Palm Springs City Council is now entirely all LGBT after two new members were elected on Tuesday.

Lisa Middleton made history as the first openly transgender person elected to a non-judicial office in California.

Middleton won one of two spots on the city council. She finished first in Tuesday's election with 5,968 votes.

"It makes me incredibly proud of my city. I was judged in this city by the content of my character, by the work that I've done in this community," Middleton said. "We're going to have a progressive city council, one that is focused on the future, one that is a problem-solving city council."

Christy Holstege, who identifies as bisexual, won the other vacant city council slot, according to semifinal results released by the Riverside County Registrar of Voters.

The council that will be installed in December consists of Middleton, Holstege and gay councilmembers Geoff Kors and J.R. Roberts.

LGBT advocates celebrated their win Tuesday night.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
politicselectionlgbtqlgbtgayPalm SpringsRiverside County
