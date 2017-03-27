Residents in Pasadena called for the city to become a sanctuary city during a council meeting Monday evening.Earlier in the day, an "Immigrants Welcome Concert" was held at All Saints Church. The attendees rallied for better protections for immigrants."We need to take care of all of our people. Families and children and everybody matter, you know. I'm hoping that other people think I matter, too," Eagle Rock resident Anastacia Stewart said.Organizer Lizbeth Mateo said this kind of community action is more important than ever now that President Donald Trump is enforcing stricter immigration rules.Sanctuary cities received a clear warning from Attorney General Jeff Sessions: comply with Trump's orders on immigration laws or lose grants from the Department of Justice."I strongly urge our nation's states and cities and counties to consider carefully the harm they are doing to their citizens by refusing to enforce our immigration laws and rethink these policies," he said.He added that jurisdictions have to prove that they're not sanctuary cities and that they'll notify the feds if they have undocumented immigrants in custody.But many people said that enforcing immigration laws is the job of the federal government, not the city or county. For now, immigrants' rights activists said they just want everyone to feel secure.