POLITICS

Photos: Protesters at Donald Trump's inauguration

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">&#39;&#39;Police just opened up the pepper spray on the crowd at 12 and L,&#39;&#39; wrote Patrick Madden on Twitter. (Patrick Madden WAMU 88.5)</span></div>
Protestors took to the streets in Washington, D.C. in the days leading up to and following Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Related Topics:
politicspresidential inaugurationtrump inaugurationdonald trumpPresident Donald Trump
Load Comments
Related
PHOTOS: Donald Trump sworn in as president
POLITICS
Donald Trump sworn in as 45th president of United States
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration day coverage
PHOTOS: Donald Trump sworn in as president
LIVE BLOG: Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump
More Politics
Top Stories
Donald Trump sworn in as 45th president of United States
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration day coverage
Steady rainfall continues to drench Southland
Smashed windows, chaotic confrontation near inauguration
LA students in DC to see history made
LIVE BLOG: Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump
LIVE: Inauguration of Donald J. Trump in 360
Show More
PHOTOS: First lady fashion at the inaugural ball
Obama leaves Oval Office for the final time
Suspects arrested after chase through East LA, downtown
Families at the inauguration
'El Chapo' extradited to US
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos