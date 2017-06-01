Pittsburgh, other cities defy President Trump's decision to leave Paris Agreement

Trump said during his speech in the White House Rose Garden, "I was elected by voters of Pittsburgh, not Paris."
.@POTUS "I was elected by voters of Pittsburgh, not Paris. I promised I wld exit or renegotiate any deal which fails to serve US interests"— Sean Spicer (@PressSec) June 1, 2017
Peduto criticized Trump, stating that rival Hillary Clinton received 80 percent of the vote in the city.
Fact: Hillary Clinton received 80% of the vote in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh stands with the world & will follow Paris Agreement @HillaryClinton https://t.co/cibJyT7MAK— bill peduto (@billpeduto) June 1, 2017
As the Mayor of Pittsburgh, I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy & future. https://t.co/3znXGTcd8C— bill peduto (@billpeduto) June 1, 2017
Peduto is part The Climate Mayors, a group of 61 mayors who promised to adopt the Paris Agreement. The group includes Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.
Trump maybe withdrawing the US, but 61 #ClimateMayors are adopting the #ParisAgreement. Cities will lead the way https://t.co/oablh5W4uJ pic.twitter.com/hYXZby2WmT— The Climate Mayors (@ClimateMayors) June 1, 2017
Opting out of Paris Accord is a grave error. Climate change is real—we feel the effects now. Trump’s choice ensures it will only get worse.— Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) June 1, 2017
With POTUS pulling out of the #ParisAgreement, L.A. will stand up to lead - & work with other cities to do the same. https://t.co/RklYG3U5As pic.twitter.com/blssfsoMVq— Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) June 1, 2017