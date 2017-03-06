The White House made an informal proposal to continue funding Planned Parenthood, but only if the clinic stops offering abortions.According to a statement from President Donald Trump, he said he is pro-life and "deeply committed to investing in women's health." He said he plans to significantly increase federal funding to support non-abortion services, such as cancer screenings."There is an opportunity for organizations to continue the important work they do in support of women's health, while not providing abortion services," the statement said, in part.In response to the proposal, Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards said the organization will not back down from performing abortions when necessary.In a statement, Richards said no federal funding goes toward abortions."Defunding' Planned Parenthood would block millions of people in this country from accessing birth control, cancer screenings, and preventive care. For many patients, Planned Parenthood is the only health care provider they see," the statement said, in part.Richards went on to say the proposal is "the same demand opponents of women's health have been pushing for decades, as part of their long-standing effort to end women's access to safe, legal abortion."