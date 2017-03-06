POLITICS

White House proposes continued funding to Planned Parenthood if it stops offering abortions

EMBED </>More News Videos

The White House made an informal proposal to continue funding Planned Parenthood, but only if the clinic stops offering abortions. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The White House made an informal proposal to continue funding Planned Parenthood, but only if the clinic stops offering abortions.

According to a statement from President Donald Trump, he said he is pro-life and "deeply committed to investing in women's health." He said he plans to significantly increase federal funding to support non-abortion services, such as cancer screenings.

"There is an opportunity for organizations to continue the important work they do in support of women's health, while not providing abortion services," the statement said, in part.

In response to the proposal, Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards said the organization will not back down from performing abortions when necessary.

In a statement, Richards said no federal funding goes toward abortions.

"Defunding' Planned Parenthood would block millions of people in this country from accessing birth control, cancer screenings, and preventive care. For many patients, Planned Parenthood is the only health care provider they see," the statement said, in part.

Richards went on to say the proposal is "the same demand opponents of women's health have been pushing for decades, as part of their long-standing effort to end women's access to safe, legal abortion."
Related Topics:
politicsabortionwomen's healthPresident Donald Trumpplanned parenthoodmoneyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Bill to replace Obamacare introduced by House Republicans
Measure S: Both sides of the building moratorium initiative
White House officials defend Trump's wiretapping claim
Hundreds gather in DTLA for International Women's Day march, rally
More Politics
Top Stories
Bill to replace Obamacare introduced by House Republicans
Semi-truck crash shuts down SB 215 Fwy in Riverside
Buena Park homeowner digs up human bones in backyard
Bill Paxton died from stroke suffered after surgery
Trump signs new travel ban that applies to those seeking new visas
Suspect detained as Anaheim SWAT team surrounds home
Afghan family to be released after being detained with visas in LA
Show More
Robert Osborne, genial face of TCM, dies at 84
Measure S: Both sides of the building moratorium initiative
Woman, 64, killed in South LA hit-and-run; driver surrenders
White House officials defend Trump's wiretapping claim
VIDEO: Masked man lurking in Omaha hotel attacks female worker
More News
Top Video
Semi-truck crash shuts down SB 215 Fwy in Riverside
Buena Park homeowner digs up human bones in backyard
Trump signs new travel ban that applies to those seeking new visas
California assemblyman wants to criminalize recording violent crime
More Video