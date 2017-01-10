POLITICS

President Obama to deliver farewell address in Chicago
President Obama's farewell address will cap off 8 years in the White House, and he chose his hometown of Chicago for the big event.

By , Eric Horng, Michelle Gallardo and John Garcia
CHICAGO --
President Barack Obama will deliver his historic farewell speech Tuesday night in the same city where his political career began.

Supporters said they know how important this day is. Many started lining up early Tuesday morning in Chicago to make sure they get a good spot inside the Lakeside Center at McCormick Place.

"This being his final address, I wanted to make it my business to be here, to catch a final piece of history," said Sam Higgins, who waited in line Tuesday morning.

President Obama's farewell address is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. PST. The speech will be televised live on ABC7 and online at abc7.com/live.

The president is expected to say thank you to his supporters, highlight his success over the last eight years and offer some thoughts on where the country will go from here.



Debra Larkins was first in line at 6 a.m. Tuesday. She said she was looking forward to hearing Obama's last words as president on what may be his last trip to Chicago while in office.

"This is a very memorable moment in our history. We have a remarkable leader. Barack Obama is a wonderful president and I really, really admire him. I really wanted to get a chance to see him," Larkins said.

Pearl Jam tweeted Tuesday morning that Eddie Vedder and members of the Chicago Children's Choir will perform at the event Tuesday night.

AMERICANS SHARE FAVORITE OBAMA MOMENTS

With Obama's farewell speech just a few hours away, the White House asked Americans to share their most memorable moments of his presidency.

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC: OBAMA AT SEA

President Obama prepares to leave office with nearly all his moves captured on camera. But remarkable new pictures show him as he has been rarely seen before.



National Geographic shot images for their February issue, which show the president swimming in the Pacific Ocean, in an area around the Hawaiian Islands he protected under executive order.

They were the first photos of a sitting president underwater in the open sea. He grew up in these surroundings.

"People always ask why I stay calm in the midst of a lot of crazy stuff going on. I always tell people it's just being born in Hawaii and knowing what it's like to jump into the ocean and understanding what it means to see a sea turtle in the face of a wave," Obama said.

The president also credits his mother with helping to shape his love of nature. He said she was the kind of person who would wake him up to see a full moon.

