POLITICS

President Trump names Gen. John Kelly as new chief of staff

President Donald Trump points to the crowd after speaking to law enforcement officials on the street gang MS-13, Friday, July 28, 2017, in Brentwood, N.Y.

WASHINGTON (KABC) --
President Donald Trump has tweeted that he has named Gen. John Kelly as his new White House chief of staff, abruptly replacing former RNC chairman Reince Priebus.

Kelly had been serving as secretary of Homeland Security in the Trump administration.

"He is a Great American.... and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration," Trump said of Kelly in a series of tweets Friday.

"I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!" Trump tweeted.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates as they become available.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicspoliticsdonald trumpPresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Scaramucci cancels appearance at Politicon in Pasadena
Celebrities who became politicians
Boy Scout leader apologizes for Trump's rhetoric at jamboree
Scaramucci tirades ignite smoldering White House tensions
More Politics
Top Stories
Video released amid search for South El Monte sexual predator
Victims identified in horrific wrong-way crash in Ventura
Well-dressed thieves caught on camera in Laguna Beach
Scaramucci cancels appearance at Politicon in Pasadena
Boyle Heights bakery celebrates 65 years with 65-cent tamales
New videos show fiery plane crash on 405 Freeway
Boy Scout leader apologizes for Trump's rhetoric at jamboree
UC Irvine rescinds 500 admissions for upcoming fall quarter
Show More
Trump vows to 'destroy' MS-13, advocates rougher treatment by police
LA street vendor who had cart overturned given $1K at rally
FBI: Man kills wife on cruise because she laughed at him
San Fernando Valley mail thieves carve keys out of scissors
OJ Simpson not welcome at USC football games after parole
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos