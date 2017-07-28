President Trump names Gen. John Kelly as new chief of staff

I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

President Donald Trump has tweeted that he has named Gen. John Kelly as his new White House chief of staff, abruptly replacing former RNC chairman Reince Priebus.Kelly had been serving as secretary of Homeland Security in the Trump administration."He is a Great American.... and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration," Trump said of Kelly in a series of tweets Friday."I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!" Trump tweeted.This is a developing story. Please check back for updates as they become available.