POLITICS

President Trump speaks on Charlottesville: 'Racism is evil'

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017.

WASHINGTON --
Under pressure all weekend, President Donald Trump on Monday named and condemned hate groups as "repugnant" and declared "racism is evil" in an updated, more forceful statement on the deadly, race-fueled clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump had been under increasing pressure to call out the groups by name after his previous remarks bemoaning violence on "many sides" prompted criticism from fellow Republicans as well as Democrats. The president described members of the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who take part in violence as "criminals and thugs" in a prepared statement from the White House.

In his remarks he also called for unity.


"We must love each other, show affection for each other and unite together in condemnation of hatred, bigotry and violence. We must rediscover the bonds of love and loyalty that bring us together as Americans," he said.

His attorney general, Jeff Sessions, said earlier Monday that the violence in which a car plowed into a group of counter-protesters, killing one person, "does meet the definition of domestic terrorism in our statute."

He told ABC's "Good Morning America": "You can be sure we will charge and advance the investigation towards the most serious charges that can be brought, because this is an unequivocally unacceptable and evil attack that cannot be accepted in America."

Sessions said he expects to hear more from Trump on the matter after meeting with him Monday, as well as officials from the FBI. The president added a late-morning meeting with Sessions and FBI director Christopher Wray to his Monday schedule.

"We will not allow these extremist groups to obtain credibility," Sessions told "CBS This Morning."

In the hours after the incident on Saturday, Trump addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying that he condemns "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides."

Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldriotprotestrallyviolencePresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Pres. Trump faulted for not explicitly rebuking white supremacists
FBI, DOJ launch investigation in Charlottesville crash
Peace rallies held across CA after Charlottesville violence
Any attack to incite fear 'is terrorism': Trump adviser on Charlottesville
Politicians call for Charlottesville violence to be deemed terrorism
POLITICS
Man accused of Charlottesville protesters pictured with racist group
Pres. Trump faulted for not explicitly rebuking white supremacists
FBI, DOJ launch investigation in Charlottesville crash
Trump warns North Korea that US is 'locked and loaded'
More Politics
Top Stories
Cyclist killed trying to stop hit-and-run driver in Long Beach
SoCal vigils held to stand in solidarity with Charlottesville victims
Fatal crash shuts down 134 Freeway transition roads in Toluca Lake
Mom comes forward after child is found alone in Van Nuys streets
Police: Chicago homeowner fatally shoots 3 home invaders
Evacuation order lifted after brush fire burns 1,000 acres in Riverside
A timeline of events in Charlottesville, Virginia
Preliminary magnitude 3.4 earthquake hits near Running Springs
Show More
OC couple found dead hiking in Amboy
'GMA's Ginger Zee is pregnant again!
Actor Joe Bologna dies at 82
LAPD cruiser, Maybach sedan collide in Tarzana
Man accused of Charlottesville protesters pictured with racist group
More News
Photos
Hollywood superheroes struggle with broken dreams
PHOTOS: Thunderstorms hit SoCal
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
More Photos