POLITICS

President Donald Trump to announce Supreme Court pick Tuesday

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump tweeted Monday morning that he will announce his choice to fill a vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday evening.

Trump said he has made his decision and that he will make the announcement at 8 p.m. ET.


The Supreme Court has been left with eight justices since February of last year after the death of Antonin Scalia. President Barack Obama put forward Merrick Garland to fill the vacany, but the nomination was blocked by Republicans who wanted to delay filling the vacancy until after the election.
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpu.s. supreme courtWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
'We stand up for uniting families,' LA city attorney says in response to travel ban
'This is not a Muslim ban': Trump defends executive order amid protests
Some Republicans question Trump's immigration order
Trump wants to enlist local police in immigration crackdown
More Politics
Top Stories
3K protesters descend on LAX in opposition to Trump's travel ban
Quebec City mosque shooting leaves 6 dead, 8 injured, officials say
Man kept from seeing wife, son in LA due to travel ban
Stubborn fire breaks out at feed store in Norco
Trump Defends Travel Ban: 'This Is About Terror and Keeping Our Country Safe'
OC town hall addresses acts of hate against Muslims, Jews
Starbucks to hire 10K refugees in response to Trump's travel ban
Show More
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
'This is not a Muslim ban': Trump defends executive order amid protests
'We stand up for uniting families,' LA city attorney says in response to travel ban
San Bernardino County fire chief's son, 20, found dead in Lake Arrowhead
Airbnb offering free housing for refugees impacted by travel ban
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos