Every four years following the election, the President of the United States is sworn in during the inauguration ceremony.George Washington was the first president to be sworn in on April 30, 1789, at the Senate Chamber of Federal Hall in New York.From 1793 to 1933, inaugurations were held on March 4, but in 1933, the 20th Amendment moved the beginning and end of presidential terms to Jan. 20, changing the inauguration date.