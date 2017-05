A group of protesters in Rancho Palos Verdes on Saturday morning demonstrated their opposition to President Donald Trump in a unique way.The group "Indivisible San Pedro" took an aerial photo that shows 200 protesters spelling out the word "RESIST" in 30-foot-tall letters on the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club.The organization shared the image on Twitter shortly after 11:30 a.m. The photo has since been retweeted nearly 700 times.