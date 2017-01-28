POLITICS

Protests held in LA, nationwide over Trump travel ban

Protests were held at LAX over President Trump's travel ban from 7 Muslim countries. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Protests were held in Los Angeles and around the country over President Donald Trump's executive order banning travels from seven Muslim-majority countries.

While a judge ordered a halt to deportations of those who arrive at U.S. airports, confusion and chaos still reign over what exactly the order means for travelers.

Many, including federal and local elected officials, had trouble obtaining more information from federal officials at Los Angeles International Airport and other facilities around the country.

Hundreds gathered at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at LAX to show support for Muslim refugees. A protest was also held in downtown Los Angeles.

Similar protests were held in New York and other areas of the country.

Protests were held at airports across the country over President Donald Trump's ban on travel from 7 Muslim countries.



The Department of Homeland Security issued a statement saying that less than 1 percent of the 325,000 travelers who fly into the United States every day were "inconvenienced" by the enhanced security measures.
