PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION

Rep. Sherman attending inauguration to show 'respect for the process'
U.S. Rep. Brad Sherman, who represents the San Fernando Valley, said he is attending President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration to show 'respect for the process.' (KABC)

WASHINGTON (KABC) --
U.S. Rep. Brad Sherman, who represents the San Fernando Valley, said he is attending President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration to show "respect for the process."

A number of Democrats are not attending the inauguration on Friday, including many from California.

Sherman said although he will be attending, he will do so with a "heavy heart."

MORE: List - Democrats in Congress who are skipping Trump's inauguration

"I think we've got to show respect for the process, and the way to do that is to do it when the process gives us the wrong answer," he said. "It's easy to support the process when it gives you the right answer."

As for what's next, Sherman said Democrats should use the legal process to investigate hacking linked to Russia.

Watch Sherman's full interview with reporter Elex Michaelson above from Eyewitness News at 5 a.m.
