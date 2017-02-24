Russia 'wanted to help Donald Trump,' Schiff says

The House Intelligence Committee is investigating whether there was any collusion between the Russians and President Donald Trump's campaign team, Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff stated.The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee told Eyewitness News that Russian was behind the hacking of the Democratic National Convention and that they wanted to help Trump."We know that Russia was behind the hacking (of the DNC). It wasn't the Chinese. It wasn't some 400 pound guy. It was the Russians," Schiff said."We know that they wanted to harm Secretary Clinton. They wanted to interfere with our democracy and we know that they wanted to help Donald Trump for a lot of obvious reasons," he continued. "We are investigating whether there was collusion with any U.S. persons, including people affiliated with the Trump campaign."Schiff was scheduled to host a town hall meeting at Glendale College on Friday at 7 p.m.