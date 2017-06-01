POLITICS

Santa Clarita residents demand answers at Rep. Steve Knight's town hall meeting

Republican Congressman Steve Knight held a town hall meeting Thursday night in Santa Clarita, where many angry crowds expressed their concerns over the Trump administration's latest policy changes. (KABC)

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) --
Republican Congressman Steve Knight held a town hall meeting Thursday night in Santa Clarita, where many angry crowds expressed their concerns over the Trump administration's latest policy changes.

Several hundred supporters and opponents made their voices heard during the meeting at Canyon High School.

"I want to hear what he has to say and how he justifies what they did in their healthcare bill," said resident Bob Glenn.

Questions ranged from the Affordable Care Act to the Paris climate accord and job creation.

Many in the crowd were frustrated with what they say was Knight's lack of full answers.

While the town hall meeting was contentious, it remained peaceful.
