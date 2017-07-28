PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --Anthony Scaramucci, President Donald Trump's new communications director, was expected to be in Pasadena this weekend for a political convention, but canceled the planned appearance.
Scaramucci's backed out of his at Politicon came after a week that included a profanity-laced tirade over information leaked to the media.
He aimed his tirade at chief of staff Reince Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon.
An account of his conversation late Wednesday with Ryan Lizza of The New Yorker was published in graphic detail Thursday afternoon on the magazine's website, complete with expletives and anatomical references.
Scaramucci used the language in suggesting to Lizza that Priebus had leaked information about him, and that Bannon was more interested in advancing his own agenda than President Donald Trump's.
He also threatened to fire White House staffers who leaked news about a dinner he had with the president.
By day's end Scaramucci sounded calmer, though not regretful.
"I sometimes use colorful language. I will refrain in this arena but not give up the passionate fight for @realDonaldTrump's agenda. #MAGA," he tweeted. #MAGA stands for Trump's "Make America Great Again."
Politicon bills itself as an "unconventional convention" that brings together fans of both politics and entertainment.
I made a mistake in trusting in a reporter. It won't happen again.— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 28, 2017
In a statement on the abrupt cancellation, Politicon organizers said, "While Anthony Scaramucci decided to cancel his scheduled appearance at Politicon this year, the beauty of Politicon is that we have dozens of huge names that political junkies will love... At least now we don't have to worry about violating any local obscenity laws!"
The event will be held at the Pasadena Convention Center Saturday, Jul. 29 - Sunday, Jul. 30. Chelsea Handler, Ann Coulter, Tomi Lahren, Roger Stone, Jon Favreau and Jake Tapper are expected to speak.