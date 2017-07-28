POLITICS

Anthony Scaramucci expected to speak at Politicon in Pasadena

Anthony Scaramucci, President Donald Trump's new communications director, is expected to be in Pasadena this weekend for a political convention. (KABC)

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
Anthony Scaramucci, President Donald Trump's new communications director, is expected to be in Pasadena this weekend for a political convention.

Scaramucci's appearance at Politicon comes after he went on a profanity-laced tirade over information leaked to the media.

He aimed his tirade at chief of staff Reince Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon.

An account of his conversation late Wednesday with Ryan Lizza of The New Yorker was published in graphic detail Thursday afternoon on the magazine's website, complete with expletives and anatomical references.

Scaramucci used the language in suggesting to Lizza that Priebus had leaked information about him, and that Bannon was more interested in advancing his own agenda than President Donald Trump's.

He also threatened to fire White House staffers who leaked news about a dinner he had with the president.

By day's end Scaramucci sounded calmer, though not regretful.

"I sometimes use colorful language. I will refrain in this arena but not give up the passionate fight for @realDonaldTrump's agenda. #MAGA," he tweeted. #MAGA stands for Trump's "Make America Great Again."

Politicon bills itself as an "unconventional convention" that brings together fans of both politics and entertainment.

The event will be held at the Pasadena Convention Center Saturday, Jul. 29 - Sunday, Jul. 30. In addition to Scaramucci, Chelsea Handler, Ann Coulter, Tomi Lahren, Roger Stone, Jon Favreau and Jake Tapper are expected to speak.
