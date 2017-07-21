Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary

WASHINGTON (KABC) --Sean Spicer has resigned as White House press secretary, ABC News confirmed on Friday.
According to people with knowledge of the decision, Spicer is quitting because of objections over the appointment of a new White House communications director, New York financier Anthony Scaramucci.
Those with knowledge of the decision insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the personnel matter publicly.
President Donald Trump did not ask for Spicer's resignation, senior White House sources told ABC News.
Spicer has spent much less time in the briefing room in recent weeks, with principal deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders handling more of the daily briefings
He did brief the press off camera this Monday, and that was his first time doing so in three weeks.
Spicer, 45, worked as the communications director for the Republican National Committee before being named as Trump's press secretary during the transition.
