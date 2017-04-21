Sen. Kamala Harris holds town hall at South LA church

Sen. Kamala Harris held a town hall meeting Friday in South Los Angeles at Holman United Methodist Church.Hundreds of people attended to hear what she had to say and ask questions. She told the crowd that the battles have been bruising."I'm in for four months and I'm going to go back, I come to you with bloody knuckles, but I am going back fortified," she said.There were questions about blocking the border wall, but among all of those questions, health care concerns dominated the discussion.A West Covina mother cares for her 39-year-old daughter and asked if people are still in danger of losing their coverage.Harris said she is aware of small changes in health insurance policies that could hurt many people.One participant asked Harris what he could do to support the agenda and concerns they have about Washington. She told him to tell his story to all the legislators.