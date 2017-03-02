POLITICS

Senate confirms Rick Perry as secretary of Department of Energy

Energy Secretary-designate, former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, is sworn-in on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 prior to his confirmation hearing. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON --
The Senate has confirmed former Texas Gov. Rick Perry to serve as energy secretary under President Donald Trump.

The vote was 62-37 on Thursday.

Perry - who once pledged to eliminate the department - has repeatedly promised be an advocate for the agency and to protect the nation's nuclear stockpile. Perry also has said he'd rely on federal scientists, including those who work on climate change.

Perry has said he'll work to develop American energy in all forms - from oil, gas and nuclear power to renewable sources such as wind and solar power.

Democrats say they accept Perry's disavowal of his 2011 pledge to abolish the Energy Department. But they're worried he may not stand up to GOP proposals to slash the department's budget.
