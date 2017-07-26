POLITICS

Senate rejects proposal to repeal Affordable Care Act

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. walks from his office to the Senate floor on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 26. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON --
The Republican-run Senate has rejected a GOP proposal to scuttle President Barack Obama's health care law and give Congress two years to devise a replacement.

Seven Republicans joined all Democrats Wednesday in a 45-55 vote defeating the plan. It was the second self-inflicted setback the GOP has suffered this week in trying to roll back Obama's 2010 statute.

Conservatives have embraced the effort to repeal the law without an immediate replacement. GOP moderates have worried it would anger voters nervous that Congress would fail to enact a replacement.

Late Tuesday, nine Republicans joined Democrats in blocking a proposal by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to dismantle Obama's law. It would have replaced it with eased coverage requirements for insurers, less generous federal health care subsidies and other changes.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicshealth careObamacareaffordable care actsenaterepublicansu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Trump to bar transgender individuals from US military
Vote shows GOP's problems in replacing Obamacare
Senate opens 'Obamacare' debate but outcome in doubt
Congressman Schiff says he felt Trump 'slimed' him in latest tweet diss
More Politics
Top Stories
VIDEO: 3 inmates documented 2016 OC jail escape
Driver, 18, who livestreamed deadly crash pleads not guilty
NYPD detective's wife gives birth to his baby 2 years after his death
Oxnard City Council approves 'safe city' status
LAPD chief: Cadet program is 'here to stay'
Trump to bar transgender individuals from US military
Disturbing video shows shark dragged behind boat
O.J. Simpson pop-up exhibit coming to Los Angeles gallery
Show More
Police Commission rulings: LAPD officers justified in fatally shooting 2 teens
Man denies raping 11-year-old, says she might have raped him
Woman killed after car splits in 2 in Newport Beach crash
Man charged w/ murder in fatal Lancaster hit-run
Mayweather-McGregor fight to be shown live in movie theaters
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos