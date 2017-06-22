Senate Republicans unveil Obamacare repeal plan

Senate Republicans have released a 142-page draft of their bill to eliminate much of the Obama health care law.The measure would cut and revamp Medicaid, the health care program for lower-income and disabled people.It would repeal tax increases Obama's law imposed on higher-income people and medical industry companies to pay for expanded coverage. And it would end the tax penalty Obama's statute imposes on people who don't buy insurance - in effect, ending the so-called individual mandate.Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is hoping to push the measure through the Senate next week. But its fate remains uncertain.It faces uniform Democratic opposition. And at least a half-dozen Republicans - both conservatives and moderates - have complained about it.