POLITICS

Senate Republicans unveil Obamacare repeal plan

A flag flies in front of the Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 4, 2017, after the Republican health care bill passed in the House. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON --
Senate Republicans have released a 142-page draft of their bill to eliminate much of the Obama health care law.

The measure would cut and revamp Medicaid, the health care program for lower-income and disabled people.

It would repeal tax increases Obama's law imposed on higher-income people and medical industry companies to pay for expanded coverage. And it would end the tax penalty Obama's statute imposes on people who don't buy insurance - in effect, ending the so-called individual mandate.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is hoping to push the measure through the Senate next week. But its fate remains uncertain.

It faces uniform Democratic opposition. And at least a half-dozen Republicans - both conservatives and moderates - have complained about it.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicshealthhealth careObamacareaffordable care actrepublicansu.s. & worldPresident Donald TrumpWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Trump policies spurring 'sanctuary state bill' on in CA
LA mayor says monorail down the 101 is viable option
Trump says he is 'canceling' Obama-era Cuba deal
Congressional Democrats sue Trump over business interests
More Politics
Top Stories
Teen, dog killed in deputy-involved shooting in Palmdale
South El Monte teacher accused of child molestation
Officer hurt in police chase that ends in Van Nuys standoff
Deputies arrest man with cache of weapons at Pasadena Metro station
Roadkill can be harvested for food under new Oregon law
Woman critically injured after being hit by LADOT bus in East LA
Ron Howard takes helm of Han Solo 'Star Wars' film
Show More
6.8 earthquake recorded off Guatemalan coast
LA teen tennis standout becomes online entrepreneur
Funny 'Cop Rompers' infomercial goes viral
Riverside woman, 82, fights off would-be rapist, police say
OC's 'toilet to tap' water project a tough sell
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos