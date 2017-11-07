South Los Angeles residents and several community groups say the city has broken its promise to fix their sidewalks.They took members of the media on a tour along 77th Street and 109th Street, pointing out the cracked and broken sidewalks, some damaged by tree roots."We are desperate!" said Gabriela Santiago of the Community Coalition. "It seems as though we are forgotten here."Residents and community activists are blaming L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, pointing out a vow he made more than 18 months ago to hire 5,000 local workers to fix broken sidewalks and trim overgrown trees.The activist groups said roughly half of those positions are funded, but the city has refused to start hiring.The mayor's office has not responded to a request for comment.