POLITICS

Terror groups may have acquired airport screening equipment

EMBED </>More News Videos

Terrorists have acquired some of the equipment used in airport screening to test ways to better hide explosives, intelligence experts believe.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
New concerns about airport security are being raised after U.S. intelligence suggests terrorists may have obtained security screening equipment, ABC News has confirmed.

The terror organizations may be using the equipment to test their ability to hide explosives in laptops and other electronic devices.

This comes just a week after all electronics larger than cellphones were banned from certain U.S. bound flights, out of intelligence concerns that terrorists associated with ISIS are working to develop ways to use them to smuggle bombs onto commercial jetliners.

The Department of Homeland Security has declined to comment on the story, but issued a statement saying: "Evaluated intelligence indicates that terrorist groups continue to target commercial aviation, to include smuggling explosive devices in electronics."

"The U.S. government continually re-assesses existing intelligence and collects new intelligence. This allows DHS and TSA to constantly evaluate our aviation security processes and policies and make enhancements to keep passengers safe. To that end, we use a robust security system that employs multiple layers of security, both seen and unseen."
Related Topics:
politicsterrorismairport securityTSAdepartment of homeland securityLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Judge approves settlement for Trump to pay $25M over Trump University lawsuits
Trump administration appeals judge's ruling blocking revised travel ban
Muslim immigrant announces lt. gov. run in front of LA ICE office
North Carolina rolls back 'bathroom bill' despite criticism
More Politics
Top Stories
S. Laguna Beach cracking down on unruly visitors
LB victim describes being stabbed by ex while in hospital bed
Cesar Chavez's legacy continues to inspire new generations
15 Freeway closure in Fontana to last through weekend
California cigarette tax set to double this weekend
World's strongest coffee now for sale in U.S.
Gilbert Baker, creator of rainbow flag for gay rights, dies
Show More
Hot bath just as good as 30 minutes of exercise, study says
Narbonne student who lost leg returns to baseball mound
California taking steps to declare official state dinosaur
Strong winds topple massive trees across Southern California
Single-payer health care proposed for California
More News
Top Video
S. Laguna Beach cracking down on unruly visitors
Cesar Chavez's legacy continues to inspire new generations
15 Freeway closure in Fontana to last through weekend
LB victim describes being stabbed by ex while in hospital bed
More Video