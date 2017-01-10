  • BREAKING NEWS Sen. Jeff Sessions' attorney general confirmation hearing - WATCH LIVE
Women's March LA expected to draw thousands to downtown on day after after Trump's inauguration
The event's organizer, Emiliana Guereca, says the Women's March LA in downtown will be a way of making her voice heard in the aftermath of Trump's presidential win. (KABC)

PLAYA VISTA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
On the day after President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in as chief executive in Washington, tens of thousands of people are expected to participate in a rally dubbed the Women's March LA.

The event's organizer, Emiliana Guereca, says the planned demonstration in downtown Los Angeles will be a way of making her voice heard in the aftermath of Trump's presidential win.

In an interview at the Playa Vista officer where she and volunteers are planning the march, Guereca said she "felt a little disappointed after the election."

A daughter of Mexican immigrants, Guereca said Trump's threat to deport illegal immigrants bothered her and her children.

"Somebody mentioned to them that 'Mom is going to get deported,'" she recalled. "That was a defining moment for me."

"They shouldn't be scared," she added, her voice cracking with emotion.

Guereca launched the Women's March Los Angeles page on Facebook, and before long about 99,000 people responded. As of Tuesday morning, 39,000 had RSVPD'd as "going" and 60,000 others listed themselves as "interested."

Organizers insist the event, beginning at Pershing Square and ending at City Hall, is not an anti-Trump rally.

"Of course he's our president. We're not saying he's not," Guereca said. "We don't want it to be chaotic."

She said participants from all walks of life - teachers, union members, people with disabilities - are expected and welcome to attend. "It's a unifying moment for everybody" - including men, she said.

The march is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.
politicsprotestdonald trumpcivil rightsDowntown LALos AngelesLos Angeles County
