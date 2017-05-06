POLITICS

Thousands of people turn out across LA County to vote in French election

Thousands of French-Americans across Los Angeles County headed to the polls Saturday to participate in the French election.

By
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) --
Thousands of French-Americans across Los Angeles County headed to the polls Saturday to participate in the French election.

The election will be held Sunday with centrist Emmanuel Macron going against far-right Marine Le Pen for the presidency. Polls show Macron is leading the race, but voters told Eyewitness News they can't help but think about polls during the U.S. election.

Polls had shown Hillary Clinton leading in the race, but it was Republican then-candidate Donald Trump who ultimately won the presidency.

Voters said because of those surprising results, they wanted to make sure their votes count.

"I just never liked Marine Le Pen - nothing about her and her family. So it's easy for me," voter Chantal Giddens said.

Christophe Lemoine, consul general of France in Los Angeles, said the turnout shows French people are conscious about the importance of this election.

Officials said they believe people in the Los Angeles area and Southern California were very motivated to get out and cast their vote.
