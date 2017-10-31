POLITICS

Trump chief of staff Kelly says Civil War was sparked by 'lack of the ability to compromise'

FILE White House Chief of Staff John Kelly listen to a reporter's question during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. (Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (KABC) --
White House chief of staff John Kelly says Confederate General Robert E. Lee was "an honorable man" and applying current thinking on social issues to figures in history is "very, very dangerous."

Kelly also said in an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham that aired Monday night that the removal of monuments to the Confederacy shows "a lack of appreciation of history." The retired Marine Corps general was responding to a question about a Virginia church's decision to remove historical markers for Lee and George Washington.

Kelly said the Civil War was sparked by "the lack of the ability to compromise."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicspoliticsdonald trumpPresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
With first charges, Mueller sends warning to Trump, aides
Trump-Russia probe charges: 2 not guilty pleas, 1 guilty
Who is former Trump adviser George Papadopoulos?
Court bars Trump from reversing transgender troops policy
More Politics
Top Stories
Reckless driving suspect travels at high speeds in LA County
Grandfather of slain Palmdale boy says Gabriel was like his son
Venice gas leak not believed to be criminal, evacuations lifted
Forrest Gump impersonator running around Riverside
LA law enforcement celebrate state-of-the-art crime lab
'Dancing with the Stars' scares off two couples
Fan tells why he threw back Puig home-run ball
Milo Yiannopoulos to speak at CSUF; triggers debate
Show More
Most searched Halloween costumes of 2017
Why are teal pumpkins popping up on porches?
Astronauts on ISS chat with Santa Monica students
Are World Series balls juiced?
Sergeant stabbed multiple times in Rancho Cucamonga
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scenes from World Series 2017 between Houston Astros, LA Dodgers
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
More Photos