POLITICS

Pro, anti-Trump demonstrations shut down Hollywood Boulevard

EMBED </>More Videos

Pro-Trump and anti-Trump groups held demonstrations in Hollywood Saturday, with the events remaining mostly peaceful while visitors and police watched. (KABC)

By
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Pro-Trump and anti-Trump groups held demonstrations in Hollywood Saturday, with the events remaining mostly peaceful while visitors and police watched.

Both sides were very vocal and police kept the two sides separated. Hollywood Boulevard was also shut down for the demonstrations.

President Donald Trump supporters showed up first at the Hollywood Walk of Fame, gathering at his star. It was about 100 people rallying in support of him.

But anti-Trump supporters also showed up for what they said is a non-violent protest over frustrations around the controversies surrounding the president.

"We're not anti-immigrant. We're not anti-anything. We're pro law and order and honoring our constitution," supporter Randi Berger said.

An older Trump dissenter said she was fed up with the administration.

"We are here today because we are fed up with the Donald Trump regime. They are illegitimate. They are fascist," Isabella Cardenas said.

There were about 350 people at the demonstrations combined.

Many visitors got unique photos with the protests in the background and characters in the area. They were also caught off guard by the sudden closure of the boulevard.

Authorities said a Trump supporter was arrested on suspicion of hitting an anti-Trump protester.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsprotestPresident Donald TrumplapdarrestHollywoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
In Paris, Trump defends son's meeting with Russian lawyer
Trump, Macron's friendship on display at Bastille Day parade
Kid Rock hints at run for U.S. Senate
SoCal congressman files impeachment article against Trump
More Politics
Top Stories
Woman hired to work at Lancaster home found dead
Lake Cachuma wildfire spreads to more than 17K acres
CA man sentenced to 16 years in jail for killing 21 cats
'Aladdin' cast for live-action adaptation revealed
Firework explodes in teens' hands at Arcadia park; 1 severely hurt
Large piece of scrap metal crushes van, driver survives
Teen, man hospitalized in Pasadena shooting
Show More
Suspect leads CHP on high-speed chase through LA County
Woman gives birth in rideshare vehicle
Big Thunder Mountain Railroad costume wows at D23 Expo
Mansion nail spa in Texas features 2 nail bars, man cave
Garbine Muguruza beats Venus Williams for Wimbledon title
More News
Top Video
Firework explodes in teens' hands at Arcadia park; 1 severely hurt
Teen, man hospitalized in Pasadena shooting
CA man sentenced to 16 years in jail for killing 21 cats
Lake Cachuma fire burns more than 13K acres, prompts more evacuations
More Video