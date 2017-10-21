POLITICS

Trump has no plan to block scheduled release of JFK records

In this Nov. 22, 1963 file photo, President John F. Kennedy waves from his car in a motorcade in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jim Altgens, File)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump says he doesn't plan to block the scheduled release of thousands of never publicly seen government documents related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination.

Trump says in a tweet that "Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened."

The National Archives has until next Thursday to disclose the remaining files related to Kennedy's 1963 assassination.

But Trump could have blocked the release on the grounds that making the material public would harm intelligence, law enforcement, military operations or foreign relations.

The documents include more than 3,000 that have never been seen by the public and more than 30,000 that have been previously released, but with redactions.
