Trump plans to suspend visas to 7 Muslim-majority countries, draft order shows

President Trump signs an executive order for border security and immigration enforcement improvements, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at the Homeland Security Department. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON --
A draft executive order obtained by The Associated Press shows that President Donald Trump intends to stop accepting Syrian refugees and will suspend the United States' broader refugee program for 120 days.

The president also plans to suspend issuing visas for people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria or Yemen for at least 30 days, according to the draft. All are predominantly Muslim countries.

Trump is expected to sign the order this week.

It is not clear whether the draft will be revised before then.

The actions follow Trump's orders Wednesday tightening immigration policies, including taking steps toward building a wall on the Mexican border.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
