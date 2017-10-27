POLITICS

Trump responds to billionaire Tom Steyer urging impeachment

In this Oct. 7, 2015, file photo, billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer discusses climate change at a symposium in Sacramento. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, file)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump is responding to a California billionaire who has vowed to spend at least $10 million in advertising calling for the president's impeachment.

Trump is using Twitter to call Tom Steyer "wacky & totally unhinged." He says Steyer "has been fighting me and my Make America Great Again agenda from the beginning," adding the billionaire environmentalist "never wins elections!"

Steyer recently launched the advertising, which has been running on Fox News and other national outlets, arguing that Trump should be ousted from office. Steyer contends Trump is pushing the U.S. toward a nuclear war, is obstructing justice at the FBI and threatening to shut down news organizations he doesn't like.

Steyer wants viewers to call their members of Congress and tell them to bring articles of impeachment.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpPresident Donald TrumpImpeachment
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Trump border wall prototypes to be tested with hammers, axes
PHOTOS: John F. Kennedy through the years
Trump holding back some JFK files, releases others
Immigrant girl with cerebral palsy detained after surgery
More Politics
Top Stories
Wildomar Fire doubles in size to 700 acres; 200 homes evacuated
Dodgers, LA fans ready for a win in Game 3 against Astros
3 officers charged in 2015 beating of teen boy at LA County Fair
Trump border wall prototypes to be tested with hammers, axes
Dodgers fans show off their team spirit during World Series
Unsealed jail videos show violent inmate extractions
Hide the chocolate! Halloween safety tips for pet owners
Drunk uncle made 11-year-old nephew drive to avoid DUI, Port Hueneme police say
Show More
Trump declares US opioid emergency but pledges no new money
Driver moves car through crowd of protesters in Brea intersection
Selma Blair, Rachel McAdams tell Toback harassment stories
VIDEO: Former cop crashes patrol car into ex-wife's house
Firefighters warn of Kirkwood Bowl fire danger
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scenes from World Series 2017 between Houston Astros, LA Dodgers
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
More Photos