POLITICS

Trump to roll out plan for border wall Wednesday, AP reports

In this Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

President Donald Trump will begin rolling out executive actions on immigration Wednesday, beginning with plans for building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and other enforcement measures, according to two administration officials.

Trump is also expected to roll out plans for restricting refugee flows to the U.S. later in the week.

Trump campaigned on pledges to tighten U.S. immigration policies, including beefing up border security and stemming the flow of refugees. He also called for halting entry to the U.S. from Muslim countries, but later shifted to focus on "extreme vetting" of those coming from countries with terrorism ties.

The officials insisted on anonymity in order to confirm the plans ahead of Trump's official announcement. The president is expected to sign the actions Wednesday during a trip to the Department of Homeland Security.
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpimmigrationimmigration reformu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Trump admin orders EPA media blackout, contract freeze
Brown gives defiant State of the State speech in face of Trump agenda
Xavier Becerra sworn in as California's first Latino attorney general
Watch President Donald Trump's first post-inauguration interview on ABC this Wednesday
More Politics
Top Stories
Teen who sparked San Marino lockdown found with gun at mall, police say
Body with gunshot wounds found in Hemet backyard
Sick of living with wife, man robs bank to go to jail
No criminal charges for 2 LAPD officers in Ezell Ford shooting
Snow storms leave dangerous, icy conditions on mountain roads
Brown gives defiant State of the State speech in face of Trump agenda
Trump admin orders EPA media blackout, contract freeze
Show More
Beauty company exec stabbed to death in Woodland Hills
Xavier Becerra sworn in as California's first Latino attorney general
Dietician offers list of foods that may cause intestinal bloating
Man arrested for child molestation in Fontana, police say
$20M in cash found hidden in box spring
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos