POLITICS

President Trump tweets he did not record conversations with James Comey

President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday that he has "no idea" whether there "are 'tapes' or recordings" of his conversations with James Comey and he does "not have" any recordings.

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump says he "did not make" and doesn't have any recordings of his private conversations with James Comey - his fired FBI director.

Trump also tweets that he has "no idea" whether other "tapes" or recordings exist.

Trump has disputed Comey's assertion that Trump asked Comey for a pledge of loyalty during a dinner meeting they had.

When news of Comey's account broke, Trump tweeted that Comey "better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!"

Under a post-Watergate law, presidential recordings belong to the people and eventually can be made public. Destroying them would be a crime.

The House committee investigating Russian meddling in the election set a Friday deadline for the White House to hand over any tapes.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpjames comeyFBIrussiau.s. & worldWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Senate Republicans unveil Obamacare repeal plan
Trump policies spurring 'sanctuary state bill' on in CA
LA mayor says monorail down the 101 is viable option
Trump says he is 'canceling' Obama-era Cuba deal
More Politics
Top Stories
Teen, dog killed in deputy-involved shooting in Palmdale
VIDEO: Motorcyclist triggers chain-reaction crash in Santa Clarita
Senate Republicans unveil Obamacare repeal plan
South El Monte teacher accused of child molestation
Officer hurt in police chase that ends in Van Nuys standoff
Deputies arrest man with cache of weapons at Pasadena Metro station
Roadkill can be harvested for food under new Oregon law
Show More
Woman critically injured after being hit by LADOT bus in East LA
Ron Howard takes helm of Han Solo 'Star Wars' film
6.8 earthquake recorded off Guatemalan coast
Funny 'Cop Rompers' infomercial goes viral
These adorable kangaroos love getting bottle-fed
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos