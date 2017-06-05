  • BREAKING NEWS Officials discuss arrests in Oakland's deadly Ghost Ship fire - WATCH LIVE
POLITICS

Trump won't seek to block Comey testimony, White House says

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump will not assert executive privilege to block fired FBI Director James Comey from testifying on Capitol Hill, the White House said Monday, setting the stage for a dramatic public airing of the former top law enforcement official's dealings with the commander in chief.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president's power to invoke executive privilege is "well-established." But she said Trump wanted to allow for a "swift and thorough examination of the facts" related to Comey's ouster and the multiple investigations into his campaign's possible ties to Russia.

MORE: Analysis - In Comey testimony, Trump faces showdown with forces he unleashed

Comey is scheduled to testify Thursday before the Senate intelligence committee. His appearance will mark his first public comments since he was abruptly fired by the president last month.

White House officials had weighed trying to block Comey by arguing that his discussions with the president pertained to national security and that there was an expectation of privacy. However, officials ultimately concluded that the optics of taking that step would be worse than the risk of letting the former FBI director testify freely.

MORE: Trump asked Comey to shut down Flynn investigation

Legal experts have also said that the president likely undermined his ability to assert executive privilege by publicly discussing his dealings with Comey in tweets and interviews.

Lawmakers in both parties have urged Trump to allow Comey to testify publicly. On Sunday, Sen. Roy Blunt, a Missouri Republican and a member of the intelligence committee, said the president would be "better served by getting all this information out."

"Sooner rather than later, let's find out what happened and bring this to a conclusion," Blunt said on "Fox News Sunday." ''You don't do that I think by invoking executive privilege on a conversation you had apparently with nobody else in the room."

Comey associates have alleged that Trump asked the FBI director if he could drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn and his Russian contacts. The White House has denied the president made that request.
Related Topics:
politicsFBIjames comeyPresident Donald Trumprussiau.s. & worldinvestigationWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
ANALYSIS: In Comey testimony, Trump faces showdown with forces he unleashed
James Comey set to testify June 8 on Russia
Comey agrees to testify before Senate Intel Committee
Trump asked Comey to shut down Flynn investigation
POLITICS
LA veteran creates support home for deported vets in Mexico
World leaders push back after Trump withdraws from climate pact
Pittsburgh, other cities defy President Trump's decision to leave Paris Agreement
Trump announces complete withdrawal from climate pact
More Politics
Top Stories
Woman accused of stabbing her 2 grandkids, daughter in Colton
Father, son killed in Ventura County plane crash identified
Firefighter dies after fall from aerial ladder in downtown LA
Ghost Ship fire: 2 arrested in blaze that killed 36 in Oakland
Newborn delivered during fatal crash dies day after mother
6th Street closure in downtown LA could snarl traffic
Dr. Seuss museum opens
Show More
London police name 2 of 3 attack suspects
Fatal 6-car crash closes NB 215 Fwy in San Bernardino
'Disgruntled' ex-worker kills 5, then himself, near Orlando
London Bridge terror attack victims
Texas man dies after swimming with new tattoo
More News
Photos
Top 7 hamburger restaurants in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fashion on the 'magenta carpet' at the BBMAs
More Photos