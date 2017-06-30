POLITICS

US renegotiating trade deal with South Korea, President Trump announces

President Donald Trump welcomes South Korean President Moon Jae-in to the White House in Washington, Friday, June 30, 2017. (Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump said Friday the United States is renegotiating its trade deal with South Korea as he met the nation's new leader for talks also addressing the nuclear weapons threat from North Korea.

Trump welcomed South Korean President Moon Jae-in for formal talks at the White House a day after they met over dinner. As well as concerns over North Korea's technological progress toward a nuclear-tipped missile that could strike the continental U.S., Trump is pushing for a narrowing of the U.S. trade deficit with South Korea.

Since his 2016 election campaign, Trump has been critical of a 2012 bilateral free trade agreement and barriers to U.S. auto exports. South Korea had trade surplus of $17 billion with the U.S. last year when including both goods and services.

"We are renegotiating a trade deal right now as we speak with South Korea and hopefully it will be an equitable deal, it will be a fair deal for both parties," Trump said alongside Moon in the Oval Office. "''We want something that will be very good for the American worker."

Ahead of Moon's visit, the White House official said Trump would call for the lifting of barriers to U.S. auto sales in South Korea and voice concern over steel exports from China that reach the U.S. via South Korea. South Korean companies on Thursday announced plans to import more American shale gas and build new factories in the U.S. that Seoul hoped could help fend off the criticism.

Moon said he and Trump had "honest discussions" at dinner on the North Korean nuclear issue and other issues of mutual interest.

"It was a great opportunity for us to further the trust and friendship between me and President Trump," Moon said. "It was also an opportunity for us to reconfirm the fact that the United States and Korea are walking together on the same path towards a great alliance."

After expanded talks involving other officials, the two leaders will make statements to reporters.

On North Korea, Trump said, "we have a very, very strong and solid plan." On Thursday, the Treasury Department blacklisted a Chinese bank accused of conducting millions in illicit business with North Korea as Washington intensified pressure on Beijing to crackdown on its wayward ally.

The South Korean leader has sought to make clear to the U.S. that he is also serious about dealing with his neighbor's threat, despite his inclination to restart dialogue with the North.

Moon's conservative predecessor, who was impeached in a bribery scandal, took a hard line toward North Korea. In recent interviews, Moon has said sanctions alone cannot solve the problem of North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, but the "right conditions" are needed for dialogue.

In another point of contention, Moon has delayed the full deployment of a U.S. missile defense system, which is intended to defend South Koreans and the 28,000 U.S. troops based in the country, pending an environmental review.

Before Friday's talks at the White House, Moon laid a wreath at the Korean War Memorial monument near the Washington Mall. He was accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, whose father served in the U.S. Army during the 1950-53 Korean War. Under the pale blue morning sky, they observed a moment of silence as a lone trumpeter played "Taps."

It was the second occasion during Moon's four-day visit that he has paid tribute to American veterans of that conflict. On Wednesday, he visited a memorial to Marines who fought in rearguard U.S. action in 1950 that enabled a mass evacuation of Korean civilians, including Moon's parents.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpsouth koreanorth koreau.s. & worldWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
'Morning Joe' hosts fire back at President Trump's Twitter blasts
LAX protesters speak out against Trump travel ban
California to stop suspending licenses over unpaid fines
Senate GOP leaders delay health care vote
More Politics
Top Stories
Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway near John Wayne Airport
Arcadia homeowners tied up during home invasion
Millions in SoCal to travel over Fourth of July weekend
Camp Pendleton brush fire almost fully contained
Homicide suspect in Hawthorne shooting streamed gunfight on Facebook
Teen shot in head during deadly PA road rage incident
Truck slams into Long Beach strip mall
Show More
'Morning Joe' hosts fire back at President Trump's Twitter blasts
Disneyland makes big change to 'Pirates' ride
How to keep your pets happy and safe this 4th of July
Adorable otter pup gets rescued
Brush fire scorches Malibu hillside
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos