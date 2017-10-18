POLITICS

Trump tells fallen soldier's widow: 'He knew what he signed up for,' congresswoman says

EMBED </>More Videos

US Rep: Trump says fallen soldier knew what he signed up for. Serena Marshall reports during Action News at 4:30 a.m. on October 18, 2017. (WPVI)

MIAMI --
President Donald Trump told the widow of a soldier killed in an ambush in Niger that her husband "knew what he signed up for," according to a Florida congresswoman who says she heard part of the conversation on speakerphone.

Rep. Frederica Wilson said she was in the car with Myeshia Johnson on Tuesday on the way to Miami International Airport to meet the body of Johnson's husband, Sgt. La David Johnson, when Trump called.

When asked by Miami station WPLG if she indeed heard Trump say that she answered: "Yeah, he said that. To me, that is something that you can say in a conversation, but you shouldn't say that to a grieving widow." She added: "That's so insensitive."

But in a Wednesday morning tweet, Trump said Wilson's description of the call was "fabricated."

"Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad!" Trump wrote without specifying what proof he had.

Wilson shot back on CNN that "the president evidently is lying, because what I said is true." Wilson said she and others in the car with Johnson heard Trump.

Sgt. Johnson was among four servicemen killed in the African nation of Niger earlier this month. They died when militants thought to be affiliated with the Islamic State group ambushed them while they were patrolling in unarmored trucks with Nigerien troops.

Wilson, a Democrat, said she did not hear the entire conversation and Myeshia Johnson told her she couldn't remember everything that was said when asked it about it later.

"When she hung up the phone she looked at me and said, 'He didn't even know his name.' Now that's the worst part," Wilson told CNN.

Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger. On Monday, Trump said he'd written letters that had not yet been mailed. His aides said they had been awaiting information before proceeding.

Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumpsoldier killedsoldiersdonald trumpFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Trump's travel ban blocked by judge in Hawaii
Kevin De Leon to challenge Feinstein for Senate seat
Porn publisher offers up to $10 million for dirt on Trump
President Trump: US will not re-certify Iran nuclear deal
More Politics
Top Stories
Brush fires in Diamond Bar prompt closure of NB lanes on 57
Fire erupts at Chevron refinery in El Segundo
SoCal victim in Vegas shooting gets special homecoming
Simi Valley drops ordinance that kept sex offenders away from trick-or-treaters
Dodgers now 1 game from World Series with 6-1 win over Cubs
Every inch of Gabriel's body was bruised, nurse testifies
Glendale firefighter honored for helping Vegas victims
Mountain lion killed in Fontana neighborhood
Show More
LA officials cracking down on counterfeit cellphone chargers
LAPD to use drones in 1-year pilot
UCI Medical Center teaches civilians how to stop life-threatening bleeding
Ex-husband arrested as woman's body still missing
New Land Rover Discovery has chops to be a serious off-road vehicle
More News
Top Video
Brush fires in Diamond Bar prompt closure of NB lanes on 57
Fire erupts at Chevron refinery in El Segundo
SoCal victim in Vegas shooting gets special homecoming
Every inch of Gabriel's body was bruised, nurse testifies
More Video