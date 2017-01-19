POLITICS

What does the oath of office say?
EMBED </>More News Videos

The Oath of Office is found in Article II of the Constitution. (Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies)

Every President of the United States has recited the oath of office as the official start of their presidency.

The oath is found in Article II of the Constitution. It contains 35 words and goes as follows:

"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

According to ABC News, George Washington reportedly added the words "so help me God" to the oath, and it has been said by every president except Theodore Roosevelt.

All but two presidents placed their hand on a Bible while saying the oath, according to the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies. John Quincy Adams took the oath upon a book of the law. Theodore Roosevelt did not use a Bible for his first inauguration.

In 2013, President Barack Obama took the oath using two Bibles, one owned by Abraham Lincoln and the other by Martin Luther King Jr.
Related Topics:
politicspresidential inaugurationpresident barack obamau.s. & world
Load Comments
POLITICS
Garcetti talks Chargers move, Lucas museum, homelessness
Presidential inaugurations through the years
LIST: Democrats who are skipping Trump's inauguration
OC group excited to attend Trump's inauguration
More Politics
Top Stories
1st of 3 storms soaks the Southland
2 crashes shut down SB 5 Fwy truck lanes in Newhall Pass
Woman in 'Juju on that chemo' video dies
OC kidnapping, murder suspect shot by police in San Diego
Doctors diagnose Barbara Bush with bronchitis
Man with hatchet killed after police chase ends near LAX
PHOTOS: Fashion at the People's Choice Awards
Show More
LA Chargers welcomed to new home
Presidents and their pets
Mountain-area drivers urged to bring tire chains amid series of storms
Garcetti talks Chargers move, Lucas museum, homelessness
Riverside student who made 'kill list' not returning to school
More News
Top Video
Garcetti talks Chargers move, Lucas museum, homelessness
Woman in 'Juju on that chemo' video dies
Mountain-area drivers urged to bring tire chains amid series of storms
Obama defends decision to reduce Chelsea Manning's sentence
More Video