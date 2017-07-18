California wine, door hinges from Missouri, cowboy hats from Texas and Indiana brooms were among the items showcased at the Made in America Product Showcase at the White House.The showcase is a part of President Donald Trump's Made in America week. Each state was represented, bringing products that are made and produced in the U.S.Here is the full list of products featured at the showcase:Alabama - Bucket trucks, AltecAlaska - Bowls, Alaska Bowl CompanyArizona - Golf clubs, PING GolfArkansas - Conveyer belt, HytrolCalifornia - Wine, The California Wine InstituteColorado - Neon signs, Gordon SignsConnecticut - Helicopters, SikorskyDelaware - NASA space suit, ILC Dover LPFlorida - Tumblers, TervisGeorgia - Food, Chick-fil-AHawaii - Rum, Koloa Rum Co.Idaho - Engineered wood floors, Boise Cascade CompanyIllinois- Heavy equipment, CaterpillarIndiana - Broom, Broomcorn JohnnysIowa - Body armor/dummies, RMA ArmamentKansas - Lawnmower, Grasshopper CompanyKentucky - Apparel, Campbellsville Apparel CompanyLouisiana - Baseball bats, Marucci SportsMaine - Yacht, Hinckley YachtsMaryland - Crab pot manufacturer, Eddie Heath's Crab PotsMassachusetts - Horseshoes, St. Pierre Manufacturing CorporationMichigan - Fabric, Milton ManufacturingMinnesota - Wool blankets, Faribault Woolen MillMississippi - Forklift, Taylor Machine WorksMissouri - Door hinges, Beehler CorporationMontana - Fishing gear, Simms FishingNebraska - Beef, Greater Omaha PackingNevada - Candy, Kimmie CandyNew Hampshire - Doughnuts, Cider Belly DoughnutsNew Jersey - Soup, Campbells SoupNew Mexico - Plastic, Desert PlasticsNew York - Piano, SteinwayNorth Carolina - Soda, CheerwineNorth Dakota - Military outerwear, Dakota Outerwear Co.Ohio - Shovels, rakes, hoes, Bully ToolsOklahoma - Trencher/excavator, DitchWitchOregon - Sights and scopes, Leupold and StevensPennsylvania - Wheel barrows, AmesRhode Island - Beer, Narragansett Brewing CompanySouth Carolina - Cushions, Casual Cushion CompanySouth Dakota - Shotgun chaps, K Bar J LeatherTennessee - Guitars, Gibson GuitarsTexas - Cowboy hats, Stetson HatsUtah - Flags, Colonial Flag CompanyVermont - Maple syrup, Dubie Family MapleVirginia - Flags, National Capital Flag CompanyWashington - Water bottle, Liberty BottleworksWest Virginia - Iconic fiesta line of china, Homer Laughlin China CompanyWisconsin - Firetrucks, Pierce ManufacturingWyoming - Aircrafts, Aviat Aircraft