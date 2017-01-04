White House photographer shares top photos of 2016

WASHINGTON --We're getting an inside look at the final year of the Obama presidency.
Chief White House Photographer Pete Souza has just released his top images from 2016.
Souza has been in the White House with President Obama since day one. You can read more about each photo in Souza's post on medium.com.
ABC 7 Chicago profiled Souza, who previously worked for the Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times, in 2012. You can watch the full report below.
"The first few days in the White House he really didn't know his way around. So he was always asking me, 'where is the Cabinet Room? How do I get to the Situation Room?'" Souza told ABC 7 in 2012.
The official White House photographer also captures the president's private moments - from family to frustration, fun to fantasy.
"He goes through a lot of emotions that people maybe don't see," Souza said in 2012. "He gets mad, I see him get mad. He laughs and I see him laugh. He even sings every once in awhile, which the public finally got to see."
On Tuesday, January 10, President Obama will be in Chicago to deliver a farewell speech at McCormick Place.
PHOTOS: The Obama presidency through the lens of Pete Souza