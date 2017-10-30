POLITICS

Who is former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos?

EMBED </>More Videos

Who is former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos? (George Papadopoulos/LinkedIn)

Former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos pled guilty to misleading FBI agents in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe. Papadopoulos reportedly made false statements regarding his correspondence with Russian nationals and his attempts to arrange a meeting between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.


According to his LinkedIn page, Papadopoulos worked for the Trump campaign from March 2016 - January 2017.

He previously worked as an advisor for Ben Carson during his presidential campaign and was a research associate for the Hudson Institute, a policy research organization, for over four years.

Since President Trump took office, he has been working as an independent oil, gas and policy consultant

He has a B.A. from DePaul University and a master's degree from University College London.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumprussiau.s. & worldinvestigation
Load Comments
POLITICS
Court bars Trump from reversing transgender troops policy
Trump-Russia probe charges: 2 not guilty pleas, 1 guilty
Former Trump aide pleads guilty in Russia probe
Puerto Rico says it's canceling $300M Whitefish contract
More Politics
Top Stories
Deputy hospitalized, suspect arrested after officer-involved shooting
Trump-Russia probe charges: 2 not guilty pleas, 1 guilty
Driver, good Samaritan both fatally struck on 22 Fwy in OC
Gary Sinise named 2018 Rose Parade grand marshal
Umpire Bill Miller's strike zone roasted by Burbank police
Court bars Trump from reversing transgender troops policy
World Series streaker stopped during Game 5
Dodgers lose 13-12 to Astros, fall behind 3-2 in World Series
Show More
Too tired from Game 5? MLB's excuse note has you covered
Spacey apologizes after actor alleges past sexual advance
1 injured in Mar Vista officer-involved shooting
Saudi women to be allowed into sports stadiums
Evacuation ended at LAX after suspicious bag cleared
More News
Top Video
Deputy hospitalized, suspect arrested after officer-involved shooting
Driver, good Samaritan both fatally struck on 22 Fwy in OC
Trump-Russia probe charges: 2 not guilty pleas, 1 guilty
Gary Sinise named 2018 Rose Parade grand marshal
More Video