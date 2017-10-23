LAPD detains woman who may be responsible for North Hollywood arsons

102117-kabc-11pm-valley-village-fire-vid (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police say they have detained a woman who they believe fits the description of the suspect responsible for several arson incidents in North Hollywood.

The woman was detained on unrelated warrants as investigators try to determine if she is indeed related to the string of arsons.

Since September, investigators have looked into reports of 10 fires in a two-mile radius of North Hollywood.

Last Thursday alone, four fires erupted in that area. In multiple cases, the fires appeared to have been intentionally set.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
