Amid several controversies and a vote of no confidence from the union, Anaheim Police chief Raul Quezada is retiring effective Monday, city officials announced.Quezada was appointed chief in December 2013.But the Anaheim Police Association's membership passed a no-confidence vote in his leadership by 87 percent in August and last week the City Council met to discuss a new complaint filed against him.City officials praised his work in an official statement."He has overseen critical cultural and operational changes that have brought the department closer to those it serves, and I thank him for his service to Anaheim," Mayor Tom Tait said.Deputy Chief Julian Harvey has been appointed acting chief and a search for a permanent successor is expected to begin soon.After working previously at the Los Angeles Police Department, Quezada joined the Anaheim agency as an officer in 1996.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.