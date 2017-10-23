Amid controversies and union opposition, Anaheim police chief retiring

Anaheim Police Chief Raul Quezada speaks in this undated file image.

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Amid several controversies and a vote of no confidence from the union, Anaheim Police chief Raul Quezada is retiring effective Monday, city officials announced.

Quezada was appointed chief in December 2013.

But the Anaheim Police Association's membership passed a no-confidence vote in his leadership by 87 percent in August and last week the City Council met to discuss a new complaint filed against him.

City officials praised his work in an official statement.

"He has overseen critical cultural and operational changes that have brought the department closer to those it serves, and I thank him for his service to Anaheim," Mayor Tom Tait said.

Deputy Chief Julian Harvey has been appointed acting chief and a search for a permanent successor is expected to begin soon.

After working previously at the Los Angeles Police Department, Quezada joined the Anaheim agency as an officer in 1996.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
anaheim police departmentAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Triple-digit October temps break heat records in SoCal
Possible NoHo arson suspect in custody
SoCal firefighters extinguish small fires amid red flag warning
Fullerton company makes World Series bats for Dodgers
Southland sizzles amid fall heat wave
Heroic Army veteran from SoCal receives Medal of Honor
2 years later, protesters still fighting to shut Aliso Canyon facility
LICE WARNING: Be careful trying on Halloween costumes
Show More
Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump
Olympian Shawn Johnson opens up about miscarriage
2 arrested in alleged scam seeking donations for 'baby burial'
2 tied up in La Habra Heights home-invasion robbery
World mayors pledge emissions-free cities by 2030
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
PHOTOS: 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles
More Photos