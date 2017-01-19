Listed at $250 million, a mansion in Bel Air became the most expensive home for sale in the United States.The quarter of a billion dollar home includes 12 bedrooms, 21 bathrooms and a state of the art movie theater within its 38,000 square foot space.It also comes furnished with $30 million worth of exotic cars, a piece of helicopter artwork and a $200,000 wall of candy."Now you're seeing homes that are so specific and bespoke for Los Angeles world class, which we haven't seen before," high-end luxury real estate agent David Kramer said.Kramer, an agent for Hilton & Hyland, believed the sale of Spelling Manor in the Holmby Hills neighborhood kicked off the ultra-high-end real estate market."You hadn't seen sales that high and now you've seen several since then. I definitely think it changed the way people thought about real estate in Los Angeles," he explained.However, most of the general public will be unable to take a personal tour to view the home for themselves."I just tell them send me proof of funds for a billion dollars and we'll set it up right away," Kramer said.The real estate agent shared that for those looking for cheaper home, Spelling Manor is again up for sale at $200 million.