BEL AIR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Listed at $250 million, a mansion in Bel Air became the most expensive home for sale in the United States.
The quarter of a billion dollar home includes 12 bedrooms, 21 bathrooms and a state of the art movie theater within its 38,000 square foot space.
It also comes furnished with $30 million worth of exotic cars, a piece of helicopter artwork and a $200,000 wall of candy.
"Now you're seeing homes that are so specific and bespoke for Los Angeles world class, which we haven't seen before," high-end luxury real estate agent David Kramer said.
Kramer, an agent for Hilton & Hyland, believed the sale of Spelling Manor in the Holmby Hills neighborhood kicked off the ultra-high-end real estate market.
"You hadn't seen sales that high and now you've seen several since then. I definitely think it changed the way people thought about real estate in Los Angeles," he explained.
However, most of the general public will be unable to take a personal tour to view the home for themselves.
"I just tell them send me proof of funds for a billion dollars and we'll set it up right away," Kramer said.
The real estate agent shared that for those looking for cheaper home, Spelling Manor is again up for sale at $200 million.