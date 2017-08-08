REAL ESTATE

Bel Air estate, featured in 'The Beverly Hillbillies,' listed as most expensive home in America

The most expensive home in America is up for sale, and it's located in Southern California (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
BEL AIR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The most expensive home in America is up for sale, and it's located in Southern California.

The asking price for the Bel Air estate, known as the "Chartwell," is on the market for $350 million.

The 25,000-square foot home was built in 1933 and sits on more than 10 acres of land.

The house features a limestone facade, ballroom, formal salon and world-class wine cellar.

The grounds include a manicured garden, tennis court and covered parking lot for 40 cars.

If the home looks familiar, that's probably because it was featured in the closing credits of the TV series "The Beverly Hillbillies."

The Chartwell was where Jerry Perenchio, former chairman and CEO of Spanish-language broadcast network Univision, lived until his death on May 23rd.

City News Service contributed to this report.
