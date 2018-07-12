Check out what you can get in Glendale for $1,500 today

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
501 W. Doran St.
Listed at $1,495/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 501 W. Doran St..
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect an open floor plan, carpet and tile flooring, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, ceiling fans and extra storage space. Water is included in the price of rent; tenant pays all other utilities.
A credit score of 680 or better is required, as is proof of income three times more than price of rent. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
455 W. Dryden St.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 455 W. Dryden St, also listed at $1,495/month.
The building offers assigned parking based on availability, on-site laundry, keyed entry and a gated parking area. In the unit, there is an open floor plan, hardwood and tile floors, quartz countertops, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, extra storage and closet space and large windows. Pets are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
526 E. Windsor Road
Listed at $1,465/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 526 E. Windsor Road.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, shared outdoor space, on-site management and on-site laundry. In the unit, prospective tenants are promised an open floor plan, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, hardwood and tile flooring and ceiling fans. Pets are not allowed here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)