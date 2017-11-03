REAL ESTATE

Downtown Los Angeles penthouse rental listed for $100K per month

Call your real estate agent, get ready to pack your stuff. There's a new rental opportunity calling your name, if your name is Bill Gates or Oprah.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Call your real estate agent, get ready to pack your stuff. There's a new rental opportunity calling your name, if your name is Bill Gates or Oprah.

The rental is a downtown Los Angeles penthouse. It's a two-story, 18,000-square-foot home with a rooftop swimming pool.

The penthouse is in the Level Furnished Living building centrally located in the South Park District within walking distance to The Staples Center and LA Live.

The price tag? A cool $100,000 a month -- and you have to lease it for a year, so bank on shelling out $1.2 million in rent.

Sure, it sounds a bit expensive, but its property managers point out it has four bedrooms, four kitchens, 10 bathrooms, a 360-degree view of Los Angeles and two temperature-controlled wine rooms holding more than 1,000 bottles of wine.

It also boasts 8,000 square feet of outdoor living space, a 12-person hot tub and a steam room.
