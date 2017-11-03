Call your real estate agent, get ready to pack your stuff. There's a new rental opportunity calling your name, if your name is Bill Gates or Oprah.The rental is a downtown Los Angeles penthouse. It's a two-story, 18,000-square-foot home with a rooftop swimming pool.The penthouse is in the Level Furnished Living building centrally located in the South Park District within walking distance to The Staples Center and LA Live.The price tag? A cool $100,000 a month -- and you have to lease it for a year, so bank on shelling out $1.2 million in rent.Sure, it sounds a bit expensive, but its property managers point out it has four bedrooms, four kitchens, 10 bathrooms, a 360-degree view of Los Angeles and two temperature-controlled wine rooms holding more than 1,000 bottles of wine.It also boasts 8,000 square feet of outdoor living space, a 12-person hot tub and a steam room.