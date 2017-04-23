Pasadena Showcase House of Design sneak peek

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --This year's Pasadena Showcase House of Design is an English Tudor revival built in 1916 for $25,000 by Samuel S. Hinds.
Hinds was a prominent lawyer turned prolific actor, best known for his role as Pa Bailey in the Frank Capra classic "It's a Wonderful Life."
"This house is a house that everybody wants to see," benefit chair Dana Marevich said. "The fact that we've never done it before, I think people are excited to see a new house."
Having been featured in a number of movies over the years, the house most recently provided the setting for a party scene in "La La Land."
The showcase runs from Sunday through May 24.
