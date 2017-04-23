REAL ESTATE

Pasadena Showcase House of Design sneak peek

Starting April 23, the public can tour the house of a Hollywood legend in this year's Pasadena Showcase House of Design. (KABC)

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
This year's Pasadena Showcase House of Design is an English Tudor revival built in 1916 for $25,000 by Samuel S. Hinds.

Hinds was a prominent lawyer turned prolific actor, best known for his role as Pa Bailey in the Frank Capra classic "It's a Wonderful Life."

"This house is a house that everybody wants to see," benefit chair Dana Marevich said. "The fact that we've never done it before, I think people are excited to see a new house."

Having been featured in a number of movies over the years, the house most recently provided the setting for a party scene in "La La Land."

The showcase runs from Sunday through May 24.

