PHOTOS: Tom Petty's California lake house listed for $5.9M

MALIBU, Calif. --
Music legend Tom Petty's home near Malibu has been listed for sale after his death in October.

Petty's three-bedroom, three-bath retreat on Lake Sherwood has mountain and water views from every room, in addition to 125 feet of shorefront.

Built in 1931 of local field stone and nestled in a wooded environment, the rustic home boasts a balcony fireplace, a redwood-paneled bath with stone bathtub, vaulted-beam ceilings and a fireplace.

The home is listed at $5.895 million and was featured this week at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
