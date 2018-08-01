REAL ESTATE

Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $2,800 get you?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Laguna Beach?

According to Walk Score, this Laguna Beach neighborhood is a "walker's paradise" and has a few nearby public transportation options. So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $2,800/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

407 Mermaid St.




Listed at $2,800/month, this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 407 Mermaid St.

The building features outdoor space. In the furnished apartment, expect air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a deck and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

100 Cliff Drive, #12




Here's a 994-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 100 Cliff Drive, #12, that's going for $2,795/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and a sun deck. The complex has on-site laundry, an elevator, a community deck and a garden area. Animals are not allowed.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

31834 Virginia Way




Next, check out this 419-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 31834 Virginia Way. It's also listed for $2,795/month.

In the furnished unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a fireplace, wooden cabinetry, a balcony and high ceilings. Animals are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

1208 N. Pacific Coast Highway




Finally, located at 1208 N. Pacific Coast Highway, here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,750/month.

In the unit, you can expect a balcony, ceiling fans, tile floors, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include garage parking. Animals are not allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinereal estaterental property
REAL ESTATE
Learn the score on what's available to rent in Los Angeles for $1,900 per month
The cheapest apartment rentals in Sawtelle, explored
Renting in the Hollywood Hills: What will $1,700 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns more than 1,200 acres, prompts evacuations
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Man charged with vandalizing Trump star in Hollywood
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
Show More
Southern California sizzles amid sweltering heat wave
One person dies at Hard Summer festival in IE
Pilot, 4 passengers ID'd after being killed in Santa Ana plane crash
Norwalk standoff: SWAT responds after man allegedly opens fire
2 WeHo City Council members want Trump's star off Walk of Fame
More News